Education movement urges TN government to mobilise public demand for withheld Samagra Shiksha funds

CHENNAI: The Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam (School Education Protection Movement), led by Vasanthi Devi, renowned academician and former Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, has urged the state government to make the non-release of Samagra Shiksha funds by the union government a people’s issue by asking all village gram sabhas and school management committees to pass resolutions demanding the immediate release of the funds.

In a letter to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the movement with educationists as members, said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin has condemned the union government for withholding Samagra Shiksha funds, calling it an attack on federalism and a betrayal of Tamil Nadu. This is not merely a government issue, but also the problem of the people in the state. It is important to turn this into a strong public movement.”

The movement urged the state government to direct school management committees and gram sabhas to pass resolutions urging the union government to release the pending Rs 2,152 crore without any conditions. It also said those affected by the fund delay, including students and their families, should demand the immediate release of funds.

“This issue should be included in the agenda for the gram sabha meetings scheduled for March 22. The School Education Department should request the Rural Development Department to act on this,” the statement added.