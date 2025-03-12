Two BT assistants suspended in Sivaganga over misconduct, missing answer sheet controversy

SIVAGANGA: Two BT assistants of a government school in Kalkurichi were suspended by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Balamuthu over a slew of charges including the disobeying of orders from higher authorities. The suspended staff have been identified as BT assistant (Maths) K Raja and BT assistant (Maths) B Sathaiya of the government high school in Kalkurichi.

As per the suspension order, the office of the CEO had received complaints from the students and headmaster of the government high school, along with the copy of resolutions passed by the school management committee against the BT assistants. It is learnt that they had disputes with the school teachers and their activities were not in line with the academic welfare of the students. They were also found to be disobeying the orders of their higher authorities. Hence, suspension became necessary in public interest, read the order.

Sources said the school was caught in a controversy in December 2024 after 56 mathematics answer sheets of half yearly examinations for Class 9 and 10 went missing. During inspection, the teachers found that the answer sheets accidently got mixed with the papers sent for scrapping, and were taken to a scrapper shop in Madurai.

Immediately, the teachers rushed and retrieved the answer scripts. Following the incident, disputes were frequent between the teachers and the suspended assistants, over the latters' alleged role in the mix-up of the answer sheets, sources added.

TNIE's attempts to reach the CEO to find the exact cause of the suspension proved futile.