Villagers protest, attack new toll plaza ahead of inauguration in Dindigul

Hours before the inauguration of the toll plaza in Lakshmipuram in Dindigul, villagers protested and attacked the facility near Batlagundu.

Traders believed that there is no need for such a plaza, since most of the area isn't known for heavy traffic movements, and questioned why the facility was established without reason. They claimed that the facility was installed to just collect money.

Officials mentioned the facility was established as per NHAI norms. They said they had planned to open the toll plaza on Wednesday, but after the locals protested and attacked, we have postponed the opening for the next few days.