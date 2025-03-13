TN has one crore state-board students, 15 lakh in CBSE, Minister Anbil tells Union Minister Pradhan

CHENNAI: Responding to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s claim that many students in TN prefer English-medium education over Tamil, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday highlighted that 1.09 crore students are enrolled in over 58,779 schools that follow the state board syllabus, while only 15.2 lakh students study in 1,635 CBSE schools. He clarified that even in English medium schools, every student in Tamil Nadu learns Tamil as a subject and is proficient in it.
He further emphasised that opposition to the three-language policy is not merely about language but about preserving an education system that has consistently delivered results.
“This is not just about Tamil. It is about an education system that has been tried and tested, and which has proved to be successful for decades,” he said.
Stating that the Tamil Nadu model is effective, the minister said the state board education system has consistently produced outstanding results in higher education and employment.
Referring to the number of students enrolled in state government schools, he questioned why people continue to choose state board schools if there is genuine demand for learning a third language, as some claim. “Unlike the imposition of a third language, TN’s system allows students to master English while retaining Tamil for cultural identity and values,” he added.
“Tamil Nadu does not need a forced third language when our students are already excelling with a strong bilingual foundation. If our education system is already producing top professionals, thinkers, and innovators, why enforce a change?” he asked, stating the National Education Policy follows a one-size-fits-all model.
In response, BJP state president K Annamalai accused the minister of conveniently including matriculation schools under the state board category. He noted Tamil Nadu has 4,498 matriculation schools with over 30 lakh students. These private matriculation schools allow students to learn a third language until Class 8.
“Hence, a total of 45 lakh students, including 15.2 lakh CBSE students and 30 lakh matriculation students are given an opportunity to learn three languages. This means 50% of the students in Tamil Nadu have access to a three-language system, while the other 50% are compelled to study only two languages,” he said, questioning the alleged hypocrisy of the government.