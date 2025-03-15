AIADMK, BJP walk out from TN over ‘liquor scam’

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party AIADMK, along with the BJP and former chief minister O Panneerselvam, staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday, expressing their dissatisfaction with the ruling DMK government.

Speaking to journalists outside the Assembly, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised Speaker M Appavu for rejecting the no-confidence motion moved by AIADMK’s deputy leader R B Udhayakumar. He stated that the party walked out in protest against the decision.

Drawing a comparison to past events, Palaniswami pointed out that during the time of erstwhile AIADMK-led government, the then opposition leader MK Stalin had moved a resolution seeking the removal of the then speaker which was admitted 14 days after submission.

“Similarly, more than 14 days have passed since we submitted the no-confidence motion against the current speaker. It should have been taken up for discussion in the Assembly,” he argued.

Palaniswami also targeted the DMK government over the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches in Tasmac’s headquarters, regional offices, and liquor manufacturing units supplying to the state-run corporation.