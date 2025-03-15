AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticises budget, dubs it eyewash

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said there are only “empty announcements” in the budget which could not be implemented considering the financial conditions of the state.
Speaking to reporters following the budget presentation in the assembly, Palaniswami said, “Not even 15% of the promises made in the DMK’s election manifesto have been fulfilled.”
He also called for a white paper detailing the recommendations of the economic advisory expert committee, including details on their implementation by the state and alleged the DMK government had got more debt than all other states in the country.
“For the past 73 years until 2021, TN’s debt was Rs 5.18 lakh crore only but the DMK government in the past 4 years alone got 3.54 lakh core as debt,” he said.
He also contended most of the new schemes in the budget were already announced by the AIAMDK government but could not be implemented due to the regime change.
Criticising the transport department, Palaniswami said, “DMK government had announced that 5,000 new buses would be bought yearly. But so far, they have bought just 3,600 buses. In this budget, they have announced new buses would be bought for Rs 3,000 crore.”
Referring to the 189th promise in the DMK manifesto, he said, “DMK promised to fill 3.5 lakh vacancies in the government departments. But until now, they have filled just 57,000 vacancies. In this budget, they have announced another 40,000 vacancies will be filled. How is it possible in just one year?”
He also maintained the people are not happy with the DMK government and the new schemes in the budget are aimed at appeasing them and get their votes. “Already TN is reeling under debts. In this situation, how can they implement the new schemes? There is no fund with the government to continue the existing schemes. They are announcing schemes that cannot be materialised,” he added.