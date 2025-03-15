AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticises budget, dubs it eyewash

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said there are only “empty announcements” in the budget which could not be implemented considering the financial conditions of the state.

Speaking to reporters following the budget presentation in the assembly, Palaniswami said, “Not even 15% of the promises made in the DMK’s election manifesto have been fulfilled.”

He also called for a white paper detailing the recommendations of the economic advisory expert committee, including details on their implementation by the state and alleged the DMK government had got more debt than all other states in the country.

“For the past 73 years until 2021, TN’s debt was Rs 5.18 lakh crore only but the DMK government in the past 4 years alone got 3.54 lakh core as debt,” he said.

He also contended most of the new schemes in the budget were already announced by the AIAMDK government but could not be implemented due to the regime change.