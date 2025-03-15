Centre must be ashamed state funding its scheme: P Chidambaram

SIVAGANGA: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the Centre must feel embarrassed that a state government has decided fund its scheme (Samagra Shiksha) instead of looking up to it.

Speaking to media persons about the Tamil Nadu budget on Friday, Chidambaram said the union government must release the funds forthwith.

Responding to a query on TN government replacing the rupee symbol, he said there is a symbol to mention rupees in Tamil , and the state government can use it if it want to. "It is not a debating point as escalated in the media," the former finance minister said.

"There is no significance to the symbol in any form but only for the numbers that come after it. If zero is next to the symbol it has no significance, but if a crore comes next to the symbol it gives different meaning," he added.