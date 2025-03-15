Keela Eral residents block NH demanding flyover over frequent accidents in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: After three persons were fatally injured in an accident, residents of Keela Eral staged a protest demanding a flyover at the junction on Thoothukudi-Madurai national highway to avert further fatalities. The agitation led to a roadblock for over five hours late on Thursday.

Sources said two security guards Maharajana and Ganesan of Ettayapuram were heading to work at an industry in Eppodumvendran on Thursday evening by bike, when they hit Seeni Murugan of Thambaloorani village, as he crossed the Thoothukudi-Madurai national highway at Keela Eral junction.

All three were thrown off from their vehicles and badly injured. Ettayapuram police admitted them to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, sources added.

The public resorted to block the national highway demanding a flyover to avert such accidents, they said. The agitation gathered momentum as more than 200 people blocked the NH and picketed vehicles. Being an important road, several hundred lorries, buses and cars beelined for more than five km on both sides.

Protester Ebenesar said, "The NHAI has been neglecting our reasonable demand to construct a flyover at the junction, even though flyover projects have been announced on the same stretch."

