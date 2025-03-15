Tamil Nadu: Father assaults two-year-old, dumps her in tank

KARUR: A two-year-old girl is battling for life after her 30-year-old father allegedly sexually assaulted her and dumped her in a water tank. The man has been arrested under the Pocso Act.

A senior medical officer at the government medical college hospital in Karur said the girl is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition. The horrific crime happened during the early hours of Thursday. The girl’s parents worked at a brick kiln in their village in Karur district. The couple has a four-year-old son also.

The police complaint of the girl’s mother states the toddler went missing while she was asleep with her husband and son. She searched for her all over the home and went to the terrace where she found her skirt. Subsequently, she checked the water tank where the minor was floating unconsciously. The accused accompanied her wife during the search.

The girl was rushed to the government medical college hospital in Karur, where doctors concluded he was sexually assaulted. On Thursday, the Child Welfare Committee alerted the Karur all-woman police who, in turn, arrested the accused, police said.

Police sources say the man confessed during questioning that he took his daughter to the terrace while others were asleep. As she cried during the assault bid, he dumped her into the water tank and came back to the room and laid down as if nothing had happened.