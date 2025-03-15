TN Budget 2025: TN debt three times more than Gujarat’s, says BJP state president Annamalai

CHENNAI: Deriding the Tamil Nadu budget, saying that the state’s debt is Rs 9.62 lakh crore, which is three-times more than Gujarat’s debt of Rs 3.72 lakh crore, BJP state president Annamalai pointed out that Tamil Nadu was knee-deep in debt and blamed the DMK government for this ‘achievement.’

He also alleged that schemes to develop ECR regions were in a way benefitting the ruling party’s associates that are in real estate business.

Annamalai further said that the budget did not address many of the promises made in the DMK’s election manifesto.

Listing a few from the ruling party’s manifesto, the state BJP president said, “Waiving educational loans, monthly electricity bill, Rs 1000 monthly incentive for Jallikattu bull owners, Rs 100 subsidy for cooking gas cylinders, decreasing the costs of petrol and diesel, filling vacancies in government departments and educational institutions, 2 lakh new job opportunities, increasing MGNREGA working days to 150 days and 2 lakh houses for fishermen have not been mentioned in this year’s state budget.”

“In the last year’s budget, the government had announced Rs 7,890 towards Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project but the fund has not been allotted. In this year’s budget, there is not even a word for Hogenakkal,” he alleged.