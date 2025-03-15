Tourism set to take wings with Ramanathapuram airport

RAMANATHAPURAM: The development of an airport in Ramanathapuram addresses one of the long-pending demands of people in the district, and would further boost tourism, said Asmabag Anwardeen, President, Ramanathapuram District Industrial and Trade Association.

However, he said there was no clarity in the budget announcement. "Already there are demands for allowing commercial flight operation at the naval airfield in Uchipuli and we do not know anything about its status. The TN government should take immediate action to develop an airport in the district as it would not only promote tourism, but also bring in industrial and export growth," he said.

B Jegadeesan, President of Ramanathapuram district chamber of commerce, said, "The Uppar thermal power station project is one the major projects initiated in Ramnathapuram, but the work remains suspended for several years. We requested the government to take steps to re-start the work. but no announcement has been made about it in the budget. Also there are no announcements for upgrading the Ramanathapuram municipality to a corporation."