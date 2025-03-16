Couple trades baby son thrice, arrested along with five agents in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A couple, who allegedly traded their son (now one-year-old) three times in exchange of money, along with five ‘agents’ were arrested on Saturday.

The Thudiyalur police also rescued the baby boy from Kanniyakumari.

The arrested people have been identified the couple - Anitha (28), a resident of Karamadai in Coimbatore, and her lover B Mohanraj (29), a resident of Keelpillaiyanur in Perambalur - M Ranjitha alias Aarthi, (32) of Kavundampalayam, P Sujatha (32) of Singanallur, M Pugalampal alias Deevi (52) of Panamarathupatti in Salem, G Green Lilly (40) of Dasampatti in Salem and P Shobha (45) of Karumapuram near Vazhapadi in Salem.

An investigating officer said Anitha, who got separated from her husband a few years ago, and Mohanraj, with the help of Salem-based touts, sold the baby boy, born to the couple, by taking Rs 2 lakh soon after he was born.

The couple traded the child two more times when the two were offered more money.

“The boy was trafficked to various places, including Salem and Kanyakumari districts,” the officer said.

The officer said the illegal trading of the baby came to light when Anitha approached the police with a request to trace her child, claiming Mohanraj had sold the boy to a tout without her consent.

“The had a fight over selling the boy, and it helped us crack the case. With the help of representatives of Child Line, we have confirmed the illegal activity,” the police officer added.

The police said they will be arresting a few more persons, including those who have adopted the boy illegally.

All the arrested have been lodged in Coimbatore Central prison.