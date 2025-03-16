Separated by kin from husband, woman ends life at Sri Lankan camp in Tamil Nadu

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at the Kasthambadi Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp in Tiruvannamalai district.

The deceased, G Pooja attempted to self-immolate after her parents forcibly separated her from her 19-year-old husband, R Saranraj.

Police sources said Pooja, a resident of the rehabilitation camp, had been living with her aunt Tamilselvi since childhood.

After completing her schooling and diploma in Tiruvannamalai, she was employed at a local jewellery shop.

Over the past two years, Pooja had been in a relationship with Saranraj, a youth from the same camp. When Pooja informed her parents about her relationship, they expressed their inability to arrange her marriage immediately and asked her to wait for two years.

Despite their opposition, Pooja went ahead and married Saranraj.

Upon learning about the marriage, Pooja’s parents tried to bring her back home.

However, she refused to leave her husband. In a heated argument, her parents forcibly removed the thaali (mangalsutra) from her neck, threw it away, and took her back to her aunt’s house in the Kasthambadi camp.

On Wednesday, Pooja took the extreme step. Hearing her screams, her mother and others rushed to save her.

In the process, her mother suffered severe burns while trying to extinguish the flames. Both were rushed to nearby hospitals for initial treatment.

Pooja and her mother were later transferred to Kilpauk Government Hospital in Chennai for advanced medical care.

On Saturday, Pooja succumbed to her injuries, while her mother remains in critical condition, sources said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)