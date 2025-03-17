Driver abducts realtor’s son to get back his Rs 12 lakh loan

COIMBATORE: Thudiyalur police on Saturday arrested a car driver for allegedly abducting the 11-year-old son of his former employer after he failed to repay Rs 12 lakh loan. Police said Naveen (35) of Thudiyalur worked as car driver for Sridhar, a realtor from GN Mills.

Last year, Naveen allegedly gave Rs 12 lakh to Sridhar after he assured him of lucrative returns. Recently, Naveen requested Sridhar to return the money, but he delayed it and subsequently sacked Naveen.

In a revenge act, on Saturday, Naveen kidnapped Sridhar’s son from his tuition class around 1 pm. Naveen then informed Sridhar and demanded his money back. Sridhar’s wife Kiruthika(41) lodged complaint with the Thudiyalur police station.

Police tracked Naveen using his phone signal and found that he was going towards Bhavani in Erode. Following this, Thudiyalur police alerted their Bhavani counterparts and they secured Naveen and rescued the boy at 9.30 pm. The boy was handed over to the parents later in the night, and Naveen was arrested.