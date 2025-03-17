Leopard killed Ooty woman, not tiger, say forest officials

NILGIRIS: Officials of the Udhagamandalam North Forest Range in the Nilgiris Forest Division on Sunday clarified that the 50-year-old woman found dead in Arakkadu village on Thursday was killed by a leopard, not a tiger as initially suspected.

According to forest department sources, the molecular biology lab at the Government Arts and Science College in Ooty analysed hair samples collected from the site and confirmed on Saturday that they belonged to a leopard.

However, no leopard scat was found in the area over the past few days.“Now, we need to identify the leopard responsible for the attack. If another incident occurs, we will install a cage to trap it.

We are also assessing whether this was a targeted attack or a stray incident,” said an official. “In most cases, ageing or injured leopards target easy prey such as stray dogs, goats, and chickens. In this case, we have yet to identify the predator,” the official added.

Initially, it was suspected that a tiger had killed the woman, identified as G Anjalai, inside a tea plantation. She was found dead with flesh missing from her stomach area.

Despite 20 camera traps being installed and a drone survey conducted around Arakkadu, no leopard or tiger has been spotted. Officials believe the animal may have moved to the nearby Kattabettu Forest Range or be travelling between Wellington, Aruvankadu, and Balaji Nagar. Officials denied that the leopard is a man-eater, as this is the first reported incident in the area, and no livestock or stray dogs have been killed.