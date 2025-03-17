Off the cuff | One wins, one sighs

Madras University’s feeling the pinch, while Anna University’s laughing all the way to the bank, it seems. “Success has many fathers,” they’re saying, “failure’s an orphan.” Rs 500 crore for Anna University, earmarked to make it ‘world-class’ in five years. Madras University? Struggling to pay the lecturers, let alone the lights. Last year, Anna University got zilch, now they’re rolling in it. Madras University’s faculty point out the irony: Anna University’s flush, they’re not. State’s response on salaries and pensions? ‘Not our problem.’ One university gets the gold, the other gets the cold shoulder. Priorities, eh?
Social media has gone bonkers. Forget direct spats; Tamil Nadu’s political parties are now battling it out via AI. Looks like BJP supporters started this new way, grilling Grok – about the DMK. Personal digs at former CM M Karunanidhi, if Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin revealed the secret to abolishing NEET, who introduced NEET, and all such questions. DMK supporters retaliated with their own questions: K Annamalai’s ‘lies’, is Hindi India’s national language? NTK functionaries jumped in, demanding the state’s debt and why the DMK fears them. And plenty of demeaning questions, all answered by Grok online trawling. Even AIADMK supporters got involved, asking if CM MK Stalin would debate Palaniswami. One fed-up Twitter user quipped: “Now it is time for Grok to block them.” Grok must be wishing for a digital holiday.
Chief Minister MK Stalin’s belligerent stand in Tamil Nadu on the two-language policy has ignited a political firestorm, a fact laid bare at recent press conferences hosted by a central government security agency. As soon as the floor opened for questions, journalists, particularly from news agencies, bombarded top officials with queries. The questions centred on the representation of Tamils in the force, the perceived shortage of native South Indian language speakers in local units, and the agency’s efforts to rectify this. The officials, however, were well prepared, fielding all questions with clarity and presenting the factual position, including the presence of a rule to allocate 60% of the posts in a particular region to local residents.
