The fun way to learn, this school in Srirangam shows the way

TIRUCHY: As the sun set over the Shanmuga Middle School in Srirangam, its courtyard came alive not with the usual hum of lessons and bells but with the echoes of passionate voices and soulful music. For the 40 students in Classes 1 to 8 of this small government-aided institution, education is no longer just about memorising textbooks.

Their annual day celebrations, spread over four evenings from Monday to Thursday, transformed learning into an immersive experience through drama, music and poetry. With support from the Government Music School in Srirangam, students staged Tamil Isai, a blend of poetry and music.

They also transformed textbook lessons into dramatic performances and storytelling, bringing figures like Vallalar and Mother Teresa to life on stage.

"Reading lessons often feels like a chore to children. But the moment you turn words into a play, their eyes light up. They don’t just read; they feel the story and become the characters," said S. Sivakumar, retired principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kancheepuram, who spearheaded the initiative.

At a time when children are drawn to film songs, the school introduced them to classical Tamil music. Under the guidance of M Sivagnavathi, headmistress of the Government Music School, students performed Thevaram and Thiruvasagam alongside music school students.

"Introducing children to classical Tamil music is crucial. It’s not just about singing; it instills a sense of pride in their language and heritage," said Sivagnavathi.

For S Sugapriya, a Class 7 student, the experience was transformative. "I used to be terrified of speaking in class. Even answering a question made my hands tremble. But on stage, something changed - I became the character and forgot my fear." Technology also played a role in the initiative. With teachers often overwhelmed with lesson planning, artificial intelligence became an unexpected ally.

"Creating scripts used to take hours. Now, AI helps us convert lessons into engaging plays within minutes. We even let students experiment with AI on our mobile phones to transform lessons into dialogues," said Headmaster Durai Jayabakiyam.