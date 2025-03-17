TNPDCL junior engineers allege they are not given priority in promotions

COIMBATORE: Junior Engineers of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), formerly Tangedco, who are working at both generation and distribution channels, have been left without proper promotions for more than a decade, and they have been worried that many of them will retire without a promotion.

TNPDCL recruits Assistant Engineers (AEs) based on their engineering qualification, and they are posted in electricity generation and distribution (section office).

On the other hand, diploma holders of EEE, ECE, and IT who are recruited as technical assistants get promoted to Junior Engineer (JE Grade II) posts based on the vacancies once in three years and some of them start their career as helpers or wiremen and become JE grade II level by periodic promotions.

An official who did not wish to be named said, “Their next promotion would be JE- Grade I, which is equivalent to the post of Assistant Engineers (AE) who usually manage the section offices and are posted at generation and distribution networks.

At the next level, both AE and JE get promoted to Assistant Executive Engineers. However, the priority in this post was minimal to the Junior Engineers (3:1) as they would have to spend most of their service time to reach the post of JE-II level. Hence, becoming JE -I equal to the AE cadre is a big achievement to them.

However, here in Tamil Nadu, many JE grade II officers are kept without proper promotion. If they were given a promotion, many would become section officers. However, the promotion has been delayed for more than three years. Amid this delay, the staff members worry tha t they are getting retired without the promotion.”

According to sources, that around 14 people from JE grade II retired across Tamil Nadu in the last three months.

Though they served more than 25 years in the department, they retired without proper promotion. Due to this, they have lost their promotion benefits, they said, adding that they urged the department to promote them periodically without delay.

When TNIE asked a senior official from TNPDCL, they said, after a gap, the departmental promotion committee had collected the list of suitable people for promotion a few days ago from all districts, and it is expected that this promotion would be given soon.