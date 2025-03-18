Advocate held for sexually assaulting Class 8 student in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 28-year-old advocate was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping two girl students and sexually assaulting one of them. The accused person has been identified as R Ajith Kumar (28) of Thuckalay.

According to sources, the girls, siblings studying in Class 8 and 6, had left for Melmaruvathur on March 13 at midnight, after quarrelling with their mother. The next day, the mother complained with the police.

Tracking cell phone location, the police managed to trace the girls from their friend’s place in Tirunelveli on Sunday, and brought them back to Kanniyakumari. Subsequently, they were taken to the Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital and later shifted to a children’s home, sources said.

Police said when the girls were roaming around Thuckalay in the wee hours of Thursday, the accused offered to drop them at Vadasery bus stand on his bike. He took the girls to a building in Thuckalay and allegedly sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl. Following the incident, he boarded both the girls on a bus to Melmaruvathur.

It is learnt that the girls had gone to Melmaruvathur to meet a friend, whom they had acquainted via social media. However, as the person failed to show up, they went to Tirunelveli.

The girls reported the assault after being rescued by the police, and the younger sibling identified the accused.

The Kuzhithurai police have altered the missing case into a Pocso case, and arrested the man.