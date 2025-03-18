Nilgiris to host first-ever plantation crops byproducts show at Katteri Park

COIMBATORE: For the first time, the Nilgiris district will host a three-day plantation crops byproducts show at Katteri Park near Coonoor, starting on 30 May.

Organised by the horticulture department in collaboration with the Nilgiris district administration, the event will showcase products derived from plantation crops such as tea, coffee, rubber, areca nut, coconut, and betel vine.

The exhibition will conclude on 1 June alongside the closing ceremony of the 2025 annual summer festival.

Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, addressing the media on Tuesday, said, “For instance, we will place displays of areca nut leaf plates and palm leaf boxes etc. We have plans to install a mega Palmyra structure during the show to attract the crowd, and we have decided to conduct the plantation crops and its byproducts show based on the people and tourists’ demand.”