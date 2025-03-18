Nilgiris to host first-ever plantation crops byproducts show at Katteri Park

COIMBATORE: For the first time, the Nilgiris district will host a three-day plantation crops byproducts show at Katteri Park near Coonoor, starting on 30 May.
Organised by the horticulture department in collaboration with the Nilgiris district administration, the event will showcase products derived from plantation crops such as tea, coffee, rubber, areca nut, coconut, and betel vine.
The exhibition will conclude on 1 June alongside the closing ceremony of the 2025 annual summer festival.
Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, addressing the media on Tuesday, said, “For instance, we will place displays of areca nut leaf plates and palm leaf boxes etc. We have plans to install a mega Palmyra structure during the show to attract the crowd, and we have decided to conduct the plantation crops and its byproducts show based on the people and tourists’ demand.”
She also confirmed that, as per the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, a total of six shows will be held this year to entertain tourists visiting the hill station during the summer holidays.
The festival will commence with a two-day vegetable show on 3 May at Kotagiri Nehru Park, followed by a spices show from 9 to 11 May in Gudalur. The Rose Show will take place between 10 and 12 May at the Rose Garden.
The highly anticipated annual flower show is scheduled from 16 to 21 May at the Government Botanical Garden, while the fruit show will be held from 23 to 25 May at Sims Park in Coonoor.
Regarding logistical arrangements, the collector stated that preliminary meetings have been conducted, with joint meetings planned with the revenue, police, and local bodies to manage vehicle parking efficiently without disrupting traffic. “We will arrange more mobile toilets as well as ensure drinking water facilities for the tourists visiting these areas,” she added.
Speaking about the E-pass system, she noted that, in accordance with the Madras High Court’s directive, a high-level committee headed by the secretary is working on regulations for vehicle entry into the Nilgiris. “Once a final decision is made, we will announce it to the media,” she said.