Forced to marry, 17-year-old kills self in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide after her mother allegedly forced her into child marriage. The mother and the man to whom she was allegedly married to, have been arrested under Pocso Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, along with charges of abetment of suicide. They were later remanded.

On Monday, after the minor committed suicide near Marandahalli, Palacode AWPS conducted a probe and sent her remains to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for postmortem, police said.

On March 10, the minor was allegedly forced into child marriage by her mother and was taken to Thekalankottai to live with Suresh (name changed), where she was allegedly sexually assaulted, police added.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN’s health department helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)