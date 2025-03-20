Greater Chennai Corporation to set up pet trauma care centre

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya has announced the establishment of a trauma care centre at a cost of Rs 25 lakh at the pet animal centre in Kannammapet to provide emergency treatment to animals injured in accidents.

While the civic body currently provides free rabies vaccination for pet dogs and operates six veterinary hospitals to treat pet animals across the city, the GCC has now revealed plans to expand its network by adding 10 more veterinary hospitals in various zones, including Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Adyar and Perungudi at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.

Furthermore, a pet crematorium will be established in North Chennai.

In response to the 2024 survey by Worldwide Veterinary Service which estimated around 1.8 lakh stray dogs in the city, the civic body plans to vaccinate all of them against rabies and provide deworming treatments at a cost of Rs 3 crore.