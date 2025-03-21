Madras HC commutes death penalty on four to life term in murder of three Dalits

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently commuted the death penalty imposed on four persons to life imprisonment in a case pertaining to the murder of three SC men in Udappankulam village of Tenkasi in 2014.

A bench of Justices G Jayachandran and R Poornima observed that the prosecution failed to prove that the murder occurred due to communal hatred. The parameters laid down by the Supreme Court for imposing death penalty are not satisfied in this case, the judges added.

Moreover, the gravity of the offence mentioned is also not a case for capital punishment, they said and modified the death penalty imposed on Ponnumani, Gurusamy, Kaliraj alias Thangaraj, and Muthukrishnan to life sentence. The bench also confirmed the life sentence imposed on three more accused.

However, the bench acquitted four persons – Suresh and three others of the same name Kannan – in the case, as there was no evidence to prove their involvement except the conspiracy charge. The conviction under the latter was also found to be unsustainable by the high court owing to the improbable testimonies of the witnesses concerned, who were merely introduced to rope in innocent persons, the judges noted.