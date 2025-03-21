Man dies after car hits truck on flyover in Madurai

MADURAI: A 38-year-old man was killed and six persons, including two children, were injured after a car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on a flyover at Natham Road in Madurai city on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Mathiyazhagan, the driver of the car.

According to police sources, six members of a family from Chennai had rented a car and travelled to Arulmigu Kallalagar temple in Azhagar Kovil near Madurai city. The incident took place when the family was returning to Madurai after darshan. When the car was moving through the flyover at Natham Road, it rammed into the rear section of a truck parked on the flyover.

In the impact of the collision, Mathiyalagan sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Two children and four others, who susatined injuries were admitted to a private hospital. Police said that the truck was parked on the roadside, due to breakdown. A case has been registered with Thiruppalai police, sources added.