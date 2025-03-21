TN fishermen seek patrolling by Indian Coast Guards to ward off foreign fishers

THOOTHUKUDI: Indian Coast Guards should be deployed for patrolling along the Tamil Nadu coasts to deflect fishermen of other states from fishing in the sea off the TN coasts, said fishermen during a fisheries stakeholders' meeting organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Thoothukudi here on Thursday.

Fishermen from different hamlets and experts from CMFRI, MPEDA, and fisheries department participated in the meeting and expressed their views and grievances.

Speaking at the occasion, spokespersons raised concern over the depleting fishing resources in the continental shelf, a highly productive area with the abundance of seagrass meadows, which acts as a nurturing ground for a wide array of fish. Apart from the vagaries of climate change, the officials pointed out the disadvantages of overfishing, bottom trawling, and motorisation of traditional crafts which has contributed to the destruction of fishery.

Due to high pressure exerted on the continental shelf, the sea ecosystem has been heavily damaged, affecting its productivity and the economy of the fishermen, the officials noted.