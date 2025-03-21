TN fishermen seek patrolling by Indian Coast Guards to ward off foreign fishers

THOOTHUKUDI: Indian Coast Guards should be deployed for patrolling along the Tamil Nadu coasts to deflect fishermen of other states from fishing in the sea off the TN coasts, said fishermen during a fisheries stakeholders' meeting organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Thoothukudi here on Thursday.
Fishermen from different hamlets and experts from CMFRI, MPEDA, and fisheries department participated in the meeting and expressed their views and grievances.
Speaking at the occasion, spokespersons raised concern over the depleting fishing resources in the continental shelf, a highly productive area with the abundance of seagrass meadows, which acts as a nurturing ground for a wide array of fish. Apart from the vagaries of climate change, the officials pointed out the disadvantages of overfishing, bottom trawling, and motorisation of traditional crafts which has contributed to the destruction of fishery.
Due to high pressure exerted on the continental shelf, the sea ecosystem has been heavily damaged, affecting its productivity and the economy of the fishermen, the officials noted.
Further, the fishermen complained about the industrial pollution including the discharge of hot waters, slurry of bottom ashes released from thermal power plants, and other industrial effluents causing the depletion of marine resources.
During the discussion, mechanised vessel fishermen argued that the traditional country crafts are motorised and have been mechanised, and hence there are no more artisanal fishermen. Motorised country crafts should be banned during the fishing ban period, a section of fishermen voiced.
They also charged that fishing by mechanised vessels from Kerala and international vessels from Singapore and Thailand, during the ban period adversely impacted the fish breeding.
Experts said the fishing practice should be diversified and permitted for deep sea fishing to alleviate the pressure in the continental shelf, which necessitates proper amendments to Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act. Hence, a uniform ban period should be effected and the Indian coast guards should be deployed for patrolling, they added.