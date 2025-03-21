TN residents urge for removal of electric poles along Madurai roads

MADURAI: Residents sought the removal of old concrete and iron electric poles lying along the roads in many parts of Madurai city. They claimed that these poles were left unattended by Tangedco (Madurai division) for over a year. Various sources said the poles are found in several places such as Chinna Chokkikulam, Madurai Medical College premises etc.

Activist NG Mohan said, "If concrete or electric poles are damaged, they should be taken to the Tangedco Store in Pasumalai. After assessment, they can be demolished or if it is in irreparable condition, it could be sold through a tender. There is no clarity on the issue. When there is a requirement for an electric pole, local engineers from Tangedco, in order to reduce future transport expenses, unload five or six poles along the road. After one pole is erected, the rest of the poles remains unattended for several months."

"The local engineer may feel that the heavy concrete pole is safe on the road or street. They are waterproof and can withstand hot and cold climatic conditions. However, they are a hindrance to traffic and public," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Engineer (South Zone) P Palaniswamy said, "When pillar or pole erections are carried out, several electric poles, pillars and even equipment left along the road hinder traffic. This is done to reduce frequent transportation or reduce logistic costs. If the pillars or poles are found on the road unattended, there could be some issues. I will check with AE of those locations and ensure appropriate action is taken."