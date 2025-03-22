Madras High Court refuses relief from TN rules for online gaming firms

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) to March 27.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar refused to pass any interim order on the petitions filed by online gaming platforms and said it will take up the matter for a final hearing on March 27.

The petitions filed by companies like Play Games 24x7 Private Limited, Head Digital Works Private Limited, Junglee Games India Private Limited, have challenged the TN Online Gaming Activity (Real Money Games) Regulations, 2025.

The main contentions are against Regulation 4 (i) which prohibits minors under 18 years from playing the games, 4 (iii) which provides for mandatory registration of know your client (KYC) with an Aadhaar number for opening an initial gaming account, 4 (viii) which provides for prohibiting playing the RMG during blank hours- from 12 am to 5 am.