We know our math, do not need DMK’s fake tears: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami dismissed the ‘concerns’ expressed by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu over his party being controlled by “someone else” as unnecessary and asserted that the AIADMK could very well take care of its (electoral) calculations by itself.

Palaniswami was replying to Thennarasu’s advice to his party to be wary of the machinations of the BJP, outside the Assembly on Friday.

Palaniswami quipped by referring to a Tamil adage, which translates as ‘it is as if a predatory wolf crying in concern about a goat, its prey, getting drenched in rain’, asserting that the DMK minister’s concern was not genuine.

“Please take proper care of the calculations regarding the budget. We will take care of our own calculations,” he said in response to Thennarasu. He further reiterated DMK is its only political adversary and unseating it from power is AIADMK’s only objective.

“As far as the AIADMK is concerned, electoral alliance is different from the party’s ideologies. Both should not be taken together. Electoral alliance is forged for defeating the political adversaries. But the ideology is permanent. Electoral alliances can differ each time,” he said, adding his party would decide about alliance for 2026 Assembly election before the poll dates are announced.