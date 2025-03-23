This is a fight for our rights and future: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on delimitation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who hosted leaders from six states in Chennai on Saturday for the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to discuss the strategies to prevent a population-based delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, termed it an “important day in the history of Indian democracy” as leaders of many parties and movements have come together realising the “biggest test and danger” facing the country’s federalism.
In his introductory address after welcoming all the leaders, Stalin alleged that the present union government has failed to curb the violence going on in Manipur for two years because the state lacked the political strength to attract the nation’s attention.
“Therefore, reduction in the number of parliamentary seats or the reduction in our representation would invariably lead to a reduction in our political strength. It is not just about numbers – it is about our power, our rights, and the interests of our future,” he said.
Listing out the harms that a population-based delimitation would bring, Stalin contended that it may lead to states struggling to get due funds from the centre, unwanted laws getting passed, decisions which will affect our people will be taken by those who don’t understand us, the culture, identity and progress of states will be hit. “Social justice will be crippled, SC/ST communities will get affected,” he added. “This struggle is not against the delimitation but for demanding fair delimitation,” he stressed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Telangana in 2023, said if delimitation happened on the basis of population, southern states would lose about 100 seats and also asked “Whether the southern states will accept it.” Recalling this, Stalin alleged that Modi has accepted that the number of seats would go down. The CM proposed that an ‘expert committee’ can take forward the political and legal fight.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy wanted the number of MP seats in southern states to be hiked from 24% to 33%.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Reports indicate that the BJP-led union government is going ahead with the delimitation process without any consultation. The move is not driven by any constitutional principle or any democratic imperative but by narrow political interest.”
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who spoke in the meeting, said, “Out of 543 seats, Punjab has 13 seats, which amounts to 2.39%. If number of seats is increased to 850, Punjab may get additional 5 seats. But 18 seats would mean only 2.11% (LS seats in Parliament) .”
D K Shivakumar, Karnataka deputy CM, said that it was not the battle of north and south. “It is a fight to reclaim India as a union of equal states,” he said.
“If India truly has to become a superpower by 2047, there should be cooperative federalism not coercive federalism,” BRS leader K T Ramo Rao said. “If south India contributes 36% to India’s GDP, can the south have 36% representation in Parliament? Why can’t fiscal contribution, development, progress be the criteria. Why only population,” he asked.