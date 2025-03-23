This is a fight for our rights and future: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on delimitation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who hosted leaders from six states in Chennai on Saturday for the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to discuss the strategies to prevent a population-based delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, termed it an “important day in the history of Indian democracy” as leaders of many parties and movements have come together realising the “biggest test and danger” facing the country’s federalism.

In his introductory address after welcoming all the leaders, Stalin alleged that the present union government has failed to curb the violence going on in Manipur for two years because the state lacked the political strength to attract the nation’s attention.

“Therefore, reduction in the number of parliamentary seats or the reduction in our representation would invariably lead to a reduction in our political strength. It is not just about numbers – it is about our power, our rights, and the interests of our future,” he said.

Listing out the harms that a population-based delimitation would bring, Stalin contended that it may lead to states struggling to get due funds from the centre, unwanted laws getting passed, decisions which will affect our people will be taken by those who don’t understand us, the culture, identity and progress of states will be hit. “Social justice will be crippled, SC/ST communities will get affected,” he added. “This struggle is not against the delimitation but for demanding fair delimitation,” he stressed.