Clash over transphobic remarks in govt school; four boys apprehended

TIRUNELVELI: Four higher secondary students of a government school near Nanguneri were apprehended by the Moolakaraipatti police for engaging in a clash over alleged transphobic remarks. They were later released with a warning by the Juvenile Justice Board here on Saturday.

According to sources, the issue arose after some students wrote the names of other students followed by a particular number, which is used to refer to trans persons in a derogatory manner.

“As the examinations were under way, the higher secondary students were studying on the school campus. Two Class 12 students and two Class 11 students from different communities got into a fight in the presence of other students. Despite the teachers’ efforts to stop them, they continued their altercation. The teachers then alerted the police, who arrived at the school and conducted an inquiry.

The investigation revealed that the clash erupted after two students suspected the other two of writing their names followed by the number, which they allegedly used in a derogatory way to refer to transgender individuals. The police apprehended all four students and produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board. They were let off with a warning, considering their ongoing examinations,” sources said.

It may be noted that in recent years, clashes among government school students have reportedly increased in the district. To address the issue, the state government has introduced various measures, including the Anbaadum Mundril initiative, aimed at fostering harmony among students.

When contacted by TNIE, Chief Educational Officer M Sivakumar said that an online training session on handling transgender students would be conducted next week for government school teachers, who would then work to change students’ perceptions of transgender individuals.

Assistant Superintendent of Police V Prasanna Kumar stated that police officials, during their visits to schools for various programmes, would also sensitise students on the issue.

“The student clashes based on their castes witnessed a decline in recent months after conducting programmes under the Anbaadum Mundril initiative in the government schools,” said another official, on condition of anonymity.