MPs delegation from Tamil Nadu to meet PM Modi over delimitation issue

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu will soon be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reclaim the rights of the State related to the 2026 delimitation of the Lok Sabha constituencies.

The delegation will also ensure fair delimitation of LS constituencies and look over issues related to the States that would be affected like Tamil Nadu due to the delimitation exercise.

Informing the outcome of the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on the 2026 delimitation chaired by him on March 22, the CM said the awareness created by Tamil Nadu over the issue had an impact at the national level.

"Through this House, I wholeheartedly thank the principal Opposition party - the AIADMK and other parties who took part in the all-party meeting besides all parties which were part of the JAC."