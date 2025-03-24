MPs delegation from Tamil Nadu to meet PM Modi over delimitation issue

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu will soon be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reclaim the rights of the State related to the 2026 delimitation of the Lok Sabha constituencies.
The delegation will also ensure fair delimitation of LS constituencies and look over issues related to the States that would be affected like Tamil Nadu due to the delimitation exercise.
Informing the outcome of the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on the 2026 delimitation chaired by him on March 22, the CM said the awareness created by Tamil Nadu over the issue had an impact at the national level.
"Through this House, I wholeheartedly thank the principal Opposition party - the AIADMK and other parties who took part in the all-party meeting besides all parties which were part of the JAC."
Stalin said he was informing the House about the meeting of the JAC on the delimitation of LS constituencies in accordance with the convention followed for a long time.
The CM recalled that for the first time in the country, the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution on February 14 raising an alarm about how the democratic rights and political representation of States would be affected due to the 2026 delimitation.
Later, an all-party meeting was convened on March 5 and a resolution urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unequivocally assure in the parliament that the 1971 population will remain the basis for delimitation of Lok Sabha seats for another 30 years (till 2056) was adopted.
The resolution also demanded a Constitutional amendment in the regard.
The CM also said the first meeting of the JAC attended by CMs of many States adopted a resolution demanding that the freeze on the parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census population be extended by another 25 years as it was done in 2001.
The resolutions adopted in the meeting also said the states whose population share came down due to the population control programme should not be penalised.
Besides, the meeting also decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submit a representation about the issues pertaining to the 2026 delimitation.