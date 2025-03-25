Protest erupts over alleged medical negligence following death of twin babies in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Family members of a woman staged a protest at a private hospital accusing doctors of medical negligence after her twin babies died during delivery on Sunday.

According to police, A Nandhini (24) was admitted to a private hospital near the Dharmapuri bus stand on Thursday for delivery of her twin babies.

Following various tests, it was decided that Nandhini would have to undergo a C-section. She was taken into the operation theatre on Sunday. Nearly two hours later, doctors informed the family that there had been some complications and took signatures from Nandhini’s husband.

Shortly after Nandhini was taken to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for additional treatment. The doctors who diagnosed Nandhini informed her that her two male babies had died.

As Nandhini was under sedation as her health was impacted by the complications in birth.

On Sunday evening Nadhini regained consciousness and told her family that doctors in the private hospital had administered a medicine that may have resulted in the death of her babies.

Further Nandhini and family stated that the hospital was aware that she was allergic to specific drugs. On Monday, dozens of family members gathered in protest.

The Dharmapuri B1 police inspector held talks with the protestors and assured action. A case has been registered with the Dharmapuri B1 police.

Joint Director of Medical Dr Santhi who commented on the incident said, “Our team had been investigating the death of the two babies. So far we have learned that the babies had been underweight and during test injection the mother exhibited a severe allergic reaction which had impacted the babies. We are investigating the incident.”