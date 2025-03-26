NGT seeks Tamil Nadu’s report on CRZ violations at Perur desalination plant

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday sought a detailed response from the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) regarding alleged violations in the construction of a 400 MLD desalination plant in Perur, south of Chennai. Once completed, it will be the largest such plant in Southeast Asia.

A Chennai resident, M R Thiyagarajan, from Meenava Thanthai, has petitioned the NGT, alleging that the plant is being built in the prohibited CRZ-1A zone, which includes sand dunes and a turtle nesting ground. He claims that the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) was only permitted to construct in CRZ-3 and CRZ-4, as per the CRZ clearance granted by the Union Environment Ministry in 2018.

Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the plant in August 2023. The project, executed by CMWSSB with financial support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is expected to be completed by 2026 at a cost of Rs 4,276 crore. It will supply water to 22.67 lakh residents in Tambaram Corporation, Greater Chennai Corporation, and 20 nearby village panchayats. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, Ritwik Dutta, sought an interim stay, arguing that CRZ norms were violated. However, the bench refused, citing the absence of a response from CZMA. The matter has been adjourned to June 10.

Dutta argued that allowing construction in CRZ-1A would render the litigation meaningless, as past environmental cases have shown that investments in illegal projects are used to justify their continuation. He clarified that the petitioners do not oppose the plant but seek compliance with ministry conditions and CMWSSB’s undertaking to limit construction to CRZ-3 and CRZ-4.

As per the CRZ Notification, 2011, desalination plants are prohibited in CRZ-1A. However, CMWSSB claims it is a permissible activity and denies any illegality. The issue arises from discrepancies in CMWSSB’s submissions. Its application to TNSCZMA classified the site as CRZ-3. However, TNSCZMA’s 87th meeting minutes listed it as CRZ-3, CRZ-1 (intertidal zone), and CRZ-4. When the Union Environment Ministry issued final clearance, it restricted construction to CRZ-3 and CRZ-4.