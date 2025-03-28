Tamil Nadu to celebrate golden jubilee of Ilayaraaja on June 2, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the Assembly on Thursday that the state government would organise an event to mark 50 years of Ilayaraaja in cinema on June 2 -- the composer's birthday.

Kattumannarkoil VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan demanded the state to organise in TN the conduct of Ilayaraaja's symphony, which the composer had recently unveiled in London. In a reply, Stalin said, "When we met after his symphony, we talked about it. Ilayaraaja pointed to the difficulties in assembling 400 musicians here from London at once."

However, he said, the state would organise an event on June 2 to celebrate the composer's achievements in cinema during his 50-year journey and his symphony debut. Ilayaraaja made his debut in Tamil cinema with the film 'Annakili' (1976). He has since written scores for over 1,000 feature films and recently performed his first Western classical symphony 'Valiant' in London at the age of 81.

Citing rapid urbanisation, the VCK legislator, at the Assembly, suggested the creation of a body, along the lines of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), to help manage solid and liquid wastes effectively. At present, the process is managed by urban local bodies.

He also demanded the government constitute special units within the departments to look into social welfare schemes reaching SC/ST communities and the state planning commission to review it within every department.

Sinthanai Selvan further urged the government to draft a policy for migrant workers and sought the establishment of a welfare board for the employees of non-governmental organisations.