Tamil Nadu: Arrest of teacher who ‘attacked SC student’ sought

TENKASI: Members of the TN Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) staged a protest at Thiruvengadam in Tenkasi on Friday, demanding the arrest of a teacher for attacking a Class 8 SC student for not cutting his nails.

TNUEF state deputy general secretary Suganthi alleged that the higher secondary school teacher also used casteist slurs against the victim and the attack had caused injuries to the neck, hand, and thigh.

“On March 19, Karuthapandian, the accused teacher, attacked the victim during his leisure time with a PVC pipe. After the student was admitted to a GH, four teachers went to his house and pressured his parents to withdraw the complaint, but the parents refused,” she said.

Another police official said, “Karuthapandian has given corporal punishment to the students but only detailed inquiry will confirm if he used casteist slurs against the victim.”