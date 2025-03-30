Farmers urge officials to set up 24x7 veterinary polyclinic in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: As farmers have been repeatedly urging the district administration for a 24x7 veterinary polyclinic in Dharmpuri, members of the Animal Husbandry Department have sent a proposal to the state government seeking permission to open a polyclinic in the district.

Dharmapuri’s rural economy is heavily reliant on its Animal husbandry, and most farmers rely on the income generated from dairy production.

The district has over 3.5 lakh cattle and over 5.5 lakh other milch animals. So, to manage these milch animals in a better way, and ensure that these cattle are provided the best treatment, farmers have urged the district administration to take steps to set up a polyclinic that functions 24x7.

R Kaidresan, a farmer from Pennagaram, told TNIE, “One of the most distressing things for livestock owners is untimely infections. In such cases, the milk production is directly impacted and farmers stand to lose a portion of their profits. One of the most vexing situations is when the cattle face distress at night and doctors are not available for treatment. We will have to wait till the next day to get the animal treated. In some cases, this could worsen the infection. Some of the common problems faced by cattle owners that require immediate treatment are snake bites, birthing difficulties, and injuries.”