CCMC to open another knowledge centre for Rs 1 crore

COIMBATORE: Following the success of the knowledge and study centre established at Addis Street, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to set up a similar centre at Pullukadu for Rs 1 crore.

CCMC constructed a knowledge and study centre at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore under the Coimbatore Smart City project at Addis Street on 31.9 cents of vacant land. The 7,800 sq ft two-floor building was constructed at a cost of about Rs 1.53 crore, while the remaining funds were utilised for the books, equipment, and other facilities inside the premises. Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated it in January 2024

Since the inauguration, the facility has received tremendous response from the students. Students not just from Coimbatore but also from other nearby districts visit the facility and benefit from it. Following the good reception, the civic body has planned to set up a similar facility at Pullukadu in Ward 86 of the South Zone.

Sources added that the facility is set to be built at an estimated cost of `99 lakh. The officials prepared a detailed project report, and it received administrative sanction. The project work is set to begin soon.