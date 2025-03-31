Stalin, EPS and other leaders extend Ramzan wishes to Muslim fraternity

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, extending his Ramzan wishes to members of the Muslim fraternity, said, “The Muslim community observes a month-long fast, experiencing the hardships of hunger firsthand. This practice instils compassion for the poor while fostering the spirit of generosity.”

He further added that the Prophet stands as a great example for mankind. He noted that the Prophet made education common for both men and women, emphasised justice and peace while opposing inequality through morality, and propagated brotherhood and tolerance.

Former CMs Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, PMK leaders Dr S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TMC(M) president G K Vasan and others also extended their wishes to the Muslim community.