Union government must release MGNREGS funds due to Tamil Nadu, says Mutharasan

DHARMAPURI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the union government should release Rs 4,034 crore, due to Tamil Nadu for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) Schemes.

Speaking to media persons in Dharmapuri on Sunday, Mutharasan said, “ The scheme has been active for over 20 years. However since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, the number of beneficiaries has reduced. Tamil Nadu is yet to receive dues of over Rs 4,034 crore due to which the beneficiaries are suffering. The Chief Minister has written to the Union government regarding this on multiple occasions, but there has been no response.”

When questioned about opposition parties criticism about the increasing crime rate in Tamil Nadu, Mutharasan said, “Action is being taken in law and order cases. In some cases there are also encounters, but we do not encourage this. The law is being upheld and criminals are being arrested as fast as possible.”

Lashing out at AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Mutharasan said he must reveal what did he discuss about TN’s welfare with the union home minister. About actor Vijay and TVK, the CPI leader said he must step out and interact with people before making tall claims.