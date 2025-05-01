Ryot kills self in Salem; two booked for abetment

SALEM: A 55-year-old farmer died by suicide after he was allegedly threatened by staff of a private finance lending company in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Vadivel of Thukkiyampalayam village in the district. Vadivel is survived by his wife, daughter and a son.

Police said Vadivel had obtained Rs 4.80 lakh as a collateral loan by pledging his land documents four years ago. The EMI due date for the loan was on the 10th of every month.

As he was not able to pay the last EMI due on April 10, two staff from the company visited his home on Tuesday morning and allegedly threatened him to pay the loan amount.

Allegedly bowing to pressure from the finance company, he ended his life on Tuesday night. Vazhapadi police visited the place and sent the body for postmortem at Salem government hospital.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the helpline 104, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050)