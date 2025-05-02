Former IAS officer Sahayam writes to CJ seeking restoration of armed security

MADURAI: Stating that his life is in danger, former IAS officer U Sahayam has written to the chief justice of Madras High Court seeking restoration of security which was withdrawn by the state government in May 2023.

Sahayam, a former legal commissioner and special officer of the HC who exposed the granite scam in Tamil Nadu in 2014, told TNIE that he did not appear before the Special Court for Mines and Minerals in Madurai on March 26 to provide evidence against the accused in the case due to security concerns.

“As per the HC’s direction in 2016, I was provided security by armed personnel since these cases are high profile and involved loss of several thousand crores of rupees to the state exchequer. But the security was withdrawn in May 2023. I feel this was biased and unfair,” he said.

“The Special Court for Mines and Minerals in Madurai issued summons to provide evidence against those accused of illegal granite mining and asked me to appear on March 26. I wrote a letter to the public prosecutor about my inability to visit Madurai due to security concerns,” he added.

“So far, I have not received a response from the state government, and I am upset. Explaining my situation, I wrote a 10- page letter to the chief justice on April 29 and have also sought restoration of security,” he added.