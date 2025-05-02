Hold periodic reviews to ensure compliance with court orders: Madras HC to police

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the police department to conduct periodic reviews of court orders in criminal cases and comply with its directions within a stipulated time. The order was issued by Justice AD Jagadish Chandira while disposing of a contempt of court petition filed by J Manohar Das against the Koyambedu police for wilful disobedience of the court’s order for action on a complaint he had lodged.

“All police commissioners and SPs shall conduct monthly reviews of court directions for time-bound action and ensure digital tracking of compliance,” the judge said in the order passed on Wednesday.

The court also directed the authorities to complete the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) 2.0 project within four months and instructed the home department and the DGP to implement the SOP issued by the court on December 8, 2024.