Form more panels to speed up scrutiny of fake community certificates for govt jobs: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to increase the number of state-level scrutiny committees to ensure speedy disposal of complaints related to the use of fake community certificates for securing government jobs.

The direction was issued by a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar while disposing of a petition filed by the Bank of Baroda, which sought directions to expedite the verification process of such certificates.

The bench suo motu impleaded the secretary of the Adi Dravidar welfare department in the case. “The respondents are directed to ensure an adequate number of state-level scrutiny committees are constituted for effective disposal of the enquiries pending before them,” the bench said in its order.

The court also directed the authorities to issue community certificates after complete scrutiny and issue orders in this regard within six weeks. It also suggested that a timeline be set for resolving complaints. Disciplinary action can be taken against officials for lapses, dereliction of duty, or negligence in handling the issuance or verification of certificates.

