CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the judgment setting time limit for President and governors has resolved a long-pending issue in light of the Constitution. The two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had belled the cat, the CM said.

Stalin was addressing students and educationists at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai on Saturday at an event organised by universities and colleges’ federation to felicitate him on the historic SC judgment over governors withholding bills passed by the state assembly indefinitely.

Criticising the governor, the CM said, “If the governor, who is here on a temporary stay and is an agent of the Union government, can block the schemes drafted by the CM, then what is the point of holding elections? What is the value for people’s votes?” Pointing to those questioning the ruling, Stalin asked, “If the President were to take away the rights of the Prime Minister, would they remain silent?”

Speaking at the event held under the title: ‘Felicitation for the Hero of State Autonomy.’ Stalin said, “I am not the hero of state autonomy. The people of Tamil Nadu who voted us to power are the real heroes.”

Guv post a useless rubber stamp: CM

“Usually, I don’t agree to attend felicitation events, but I agreed to take part in this one because this judgment is a victory for the people of Tamil Nadu,” the CM said. Continuing his attack, Stalin said, “The governor post is a useless ‘rubber-stamp’ post. Think about it for a moment: colleges are situated on land owned by the state government, faculty members are paid by the state government, and all facilities for students are provided by the state government, yet vice-chancellors, who administer the universities, are appointed by the governor! In what way is that right? That’s why I decided to move the court.”