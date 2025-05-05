10-year-old boy drowns in lake near TN's Jolarpet

TIRUPATTUR: A 10-year-old boy died drowned in a lake in Chinna Ponneri near Jolarpet in Tirupattur district on Saturday. The child, identified as S Bhuvanesh, was the son of M Sukumar, who runs a grocery shop, and Sathya. Bhuvanesh was the youngest of the couple’s three sons—the other two being Akhilesh and Abinesh.

According to sources, Bhuvanesh, a Class 5 student at a private school, had gone out to play with his friends on Saturday evening, as schools are currently closed for the holidays.

When he did not return home, his parents searched for him in several places throughout the night. Unable to find him, they questioned the children who had gone to play with him. The children revealed that Bhuvanesh had gone to the nearby Vaniyan Lake.

Local residents then began searching the lake and, after a long effort, recovered Bhuvanesh’s body from the lake.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Jolarpet police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the Tirupattur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Jolarpet police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.