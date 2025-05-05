Couple killed as bike falls into pit dug up for bridge construction in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A couple riding home on a two-wheeler with their daughter died after falling into a pit dug up for the construction of a bridge on the Dharapuram–Kangeyam Road in Tiruppur district in the early hours of Sunday. The 12-year-old child, who survived the accident, spent a harrowing four hours in the pit until police arrived and rescued her.

Collector T Christuraj directed officials to issue notice to the contractor after visiting the spot as there were neither barricades around the pit nor signage alerting motorists to the danger.

The deceased were identified as K Nagaraj (44) and his wife Anandhi (38) of Servakarampalayam near Suriyanallur in Dharapuram. Their daughter, N Dikshitha, received first aid before being admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

According to police, Nagaraj was employed as a salesman at a Tasmac outlet in Palavanchipalayam. The family had gone on a pilgrimage to Tiruchendur on Friday and visited Thirunallar in Karaikal on Saturday. They returned to Dharapuram by bus early on Sunday.

“From the bus stand in Dharapuram, they took their parked two-wheeler and were heading home to Suriyanallur when the accident occurred,” the police said.

Victims died on the spot of head injuries

Road widening work is currently under way on the Dharapuram–Kangeyam stretch and a pit had been dug in Kullaipalayam for constructing a footbridge. Concrete had been laid at the base of the pit, but the area was left without adequate barricades or signage.

Around 1.30 am, while passing through the area, Nagaraj lost control of the vehicle and the family fell into the pit. Both Nagaraj and Anandhi died on the spot of head injuries. Passersby alerted the Kundadam police, who arrived at the scene around 6 am and sent the bodies to Dharapuram government hospital for post-mortem.

Dikshitha was rescued and taken to a private hospital for further treatment. “A case has been registered against the private contractor responsible for the work. Further investigation is ongoing,” Inspector A Pathra said. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for kin of deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the daughter.