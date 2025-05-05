Drunk man drives car into crowd in Ramanathapuram; one killed

RAMANATHAPURAM: One person died and 11 others were injured after a drunk man rammed his car into them following an argument over an accident near Ammankovil in Ramanathapuram on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Sathaiya (55) of Therku Tharavai village. The driver has been arrested.

According to Kenikarai police, Ramanatha Prabhu of Paramakudi, along with his friends Sathaiya, Palani and Shiva, was driving from Valinokkam to Ramanathapuram in a car. At Ammankovil area, a salt-laden truck brushed against it resulting in scratches and damage to the side window.

A wordy quarrel broke out between Prabhu and truck driver Karthik. Though the truck driver agreed to pay for the damage, Prabhu tried to assault him. A few villagers from Ammankovil who had gathered there prevented him. Even Prabhu’s friends did not support him during the argument, police said.