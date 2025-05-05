Drunk man drives car into crowd in Ramanathapuram; one killed

RAMANATHAPURAM: One person died and 11 others were injured after a drunk man rammed his car into them following an argument over an accident near Ammankovil in Ramanathapuram on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Sathaiya (55) of Therku Tharavai village. The driver has been arrested.
According to Kenikarai police, Ramanatha Prabhu of Paramakudi, along with his friends Sathaiya, Palani and Shiva, was driving from Valinokkam to Ramanathapuram in a car. At Ammankovil area, a salt-laden truck brushed against it resulting in scratches and damage to the side window.
A wordy quarrel broke out between Prabhu and truck driver Karthik. Though the truck driver agreed to pay for the damage, Prabhu tried to assault him. A few villagers from Ammankovil who had gathered there prevented him. Even Prabhu’s friends did not support him during the argument, police said.
Prabhu, who allegedly was under the influence of alcohol, sped away, leaving his friends behind. After going for a short distance, he took a U-turn and raced back to the crime scene. By then, the truck driver had left. He saw the villagers talking to his friends and ploughed into them. Before other people could arrive, Prabhu took to his heels.
The incident left 11 people injured. Four people with minor injuries were taken to Ramnad GH. Seven people who suffered severe injuries were sent to Madurai GH. Of them, Sathaiya died in the hospital.
Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh visited the crime scene and the Ramanathapuram GH. Police personnel were deployed in the village and the GH. Chandeesh said Prabhu was booked on charges of murder and a few other offences and arrested on Sunday.
Irate over intervention
