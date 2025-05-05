Off the cuff: The grand exit that never was

Attendees braced themselves for an AIADMK storm out at the April 29 session of Tiruchy Corporation—after all, four people had died in Woraiyur allegedly after consuming contaminated corporation water. DMK councillors whispered, “What time’s the grand exit?” Journalists clutched their notepads, tapping pens in anticipation. But the opposition party went rogue. A senior AIADMK councillor stood up and calmly declared, “No walkout today. I have more pressing matters to discuss.” Dramatic pause. Eyes widened. Everyone leaned in and… crickets. No big reveal. Just confused journalists sharing awkward glances and DMK councillors stifling laughs. The three AIADMK members sat through the session unabashed. Turns out, only the suspense slipped out of the room, leaving a walkout-shaped hole in the plot.

Worn before, worn better

DMDK’s youth wing secretary Vijaya Prabhakaran — son of actor-politician Vijayakant — strutted into political news this week, claiming he had broken tradition by ditching the veshti for pants and a shirt. A bold move - if it were 1970. Netizens weren’t buying it. Within hours, ‘X’ turned into a runway of receipts — featuring MK Stalin, Vaiko, Tiruchy Siva, R Sarathkumar, and others, all rocking the pant-shirt combo long before Prabhakaran’s political debut. Moral of the story? In politics, making fashion statements is fine, but claiming to invent trousers is a bit rich. Remember Google is your friend.