Tamil Nadu: Woman cheated of Rs 7 lakh in ‘treasure’ scam, 10 arrested

KRISHNAGIRI: Ten persons near Hosur were arrested for cheating a woman in a treasure hunt scam on Sunday night. The woman lost Rs 7 lakh.The accused have been identified as A Sasikumar (61), N Sasikumar (48), A Sankar Ganesh (43), P Selvaraj (61) of Tiruppur, B Prabhakar (37) of Dindigul, N Rajkumar (41) of Salem, S Natarajan (48) and P Muthukumaravel (48) of Cuddalore, S Prakash Gupta (68) of Andhra Pradesh and K Lakshmikanth (58) of Bengaluru.

Police said, “The complainant K Radhamma (46) of Santhapuram in Hosur was allegedly approached by two persons on April 23, when she was at the Anjaneyar temple near her home. They told her that there is a “treasure” near her house and they would help her retrieve it by performing a pooja.

Radhamma denied the offer and returned home, but that night the miscreants approached her family again and performed some rituals and had allegedly retrieved two “gold coins” from a pot behind her house in front of her husband.