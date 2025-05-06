Tamil Nadu

Days before unveiling, Sivaji statue in Tiruchy set to be relocated again

A private individual owning a parcel of land near the MGMGH had offered space for installing the statue.
The statue will be relocated from Williams Road to a plot near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy
The statue will be relocated from Williams Road to a plot near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy Photo | MK Ashok Kumar
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

TIRUCHY: Days after relocating a statue of the late actor Sivaji Ganesan to Williams Road, the Tiruchy corporation has now planned to shift it away from the new site, citing it had been classified as government poramboke. The statue would be relocated to a private plot of land near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), said officials.

On April 28, the statue was shifted from the Palakkarai roundabout to Williams Road, for it to be unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin during his two-day visit to the city on May 8 and 9.

However, as permanent structures could not be installed on land classified as government poramboke, the officials have now planned to relocate the statue. Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan said,

“A private individual owning a parcel of land near the MGMGH had offered space for installing the statue. We have obtained permission from the landowner and will soon relocate the statue.”

A fan of the actor, D Radhakrishnan, said, “We were concerned that the unveiling ceremony might be postponed due to the land issue. However, the authorities acted swiftly and found an alternative site.”

Tiruchy
Sivaji statue

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com